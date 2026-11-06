Brandon Aiyuk Wants Back In, But Kyle Shanahan Has ‘Zero Questions' About It

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Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers’ 25th pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, has officially filed for reinstatement with the league and is prepared to report to the team’s facility. His new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirms Aiyuk is “healthy and ready to get back on the field” after a long, wild absence. But if you’re looking at coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments, the wideout’s path back to San Francisco looks less than likely, to put it mildly.

Why Brandon Aiyuk Vanished From the Field

So, what exactly happened here? Aiyuk hasn’t stepped on an NFL field since way back on October 20, 2024. That game against the Kansas City Chiefs ended his season, and frankly, changed everything. He tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee, a brutal trifecta. What came next was an absolute mess. Aiyuk clashed big-time with the 49ers organization, straight up skipping required rehab sessions and check-ins with the team during that crucial offseason. The Niners weren’t having it. By July 2025, they voided roughly $27 million in guaranteed money on his contract. Ouch. Then in December, the team officially put Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list after he stopped showing up at team facilities altogether. It looked like a complete breakup.

Kyle Shanahan’s Brutal Honesty About Aiyuk

Now, all of a sudden, news about Aiyuk’s well-being has surfaced, thanks to his new agent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the bombshell: Aiyuk has filed for reinstatement and is ready to report. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, even put out a statement: “Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field.” Sounds good, right? Well, Shanahan sees it differently. In a video of his Wednesday press conference, shared by Ari Meirov on X, the coach was asked about Aiyuk’s reinstatement and his response was cold, direct, and leaves little room for interpretation. “I have no expectation; I’ve kind of moved on with that mentally and everything…nothing’s really changed for me,” Shanahan said. When another reporter pushed, asking about a roster exemption or even a trade, Shanahan shut it down completely. “Those are no questions I’ve asked, so I don’t know, but I have zero questions about him,” he stated. *Zero questions.* That’s a pretty clear message Shanahan is sending.

The Niners’ Big Decision is Looming

Here’s the kicker: Aiyuk’s decision to file for reinstatement doesn’t automatically mean he gets his spot back. But the Niners *have* to decide what to do with his rights. He’s expected to appear at the 49ers’ facilities on Friday, and once he does, San Francisco can’t just turn him away. They’ve got three options on the table: keep him on the roster, cut him loose entirely, or try to somehow find a trade partner. Given Shanahan’s comments, a full reconciliation seems incredibly unlikely. The ball is now firmly in the 49ers’ court, and whatever they decide will send a huge message across the league.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.