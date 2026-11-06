The Arizona Cardinals Just Paid $2.7 Million to Unload Jacoby Brissett, And Nobody in the League Is Ready For It

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The Arizona Cardinals are officially shelling out $2.7 million just to get Jacoby Brissett off their roster, a move that screams “disaster” from every angle. This isn’t just about moving a player, it’s about a team paying a pretty penny to fix a mess they entirely created, after believing in him so much a couple of months ago that they handed him a fat $10 million raise.

From Raise to Roster Dump: A Comedy of Errors

Think about that for a second. Weeks, maybe even mere days, after giving Brissett a cool ten mil extra, the Cardinals decided to convert half of his remaining salary into a signing bonus just to cut him loose. It’s a move to get *something* back, but honestly, it feels like they’re throwing good money after bad. This whole saga, from the initial raise to now paying $2.7 million to ditch him, is described as nothing short of “disastrous.” You’d think an organization would have a better handle on their roster decisions, right? Especially when it involves eight-figure sums.

A Fit Gone Wrong, a Bill Paid Right Out

The decision to give Brissett that raise, then bench him for Gardner Minshew, pretty much tells you everything. Apparently, Brissett just “didn’t seem to fit the offense that Mike LaFleur wanted to run.” So, they shelled out millions, then realized he wasn’t their guy, benched him, and now they’re paying more millions to send him packing to the Baltimore Ravens. This kind of bungled player management costs them money, sure, but it also hurts them where it counts: competing for wins. It’s a sad, completely avoidable situation that just highlights “all the issues that occur within the Cardinals organization.” On the bright side, for Brissett himself, he never actually won a game at State Farm Stadium, but for some wild reason, he was technically 2-0 at Jerry’s World. Go figure.

So, the Cardinals are out $2.7 million and a quarterback, heading into the rest of the season having added a new chapter to their organizational struggles. Meanwhile, Brissett heads to Baltimore. You gotta wonder if the Ravens are getting a motivated player or just a very expensive backup.

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Originally reported by Revenge of the Birds.