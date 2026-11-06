The Lions Might Hang 50 Points on Miami, and the League Needs to See It

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Lamar Jackson is likely out for the entire year after suffering a thumb injury in Week 8’s brutal matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It is another genuinely disappointing season for the two time NFL MVP, and it casts a long shadow over the Baltimore Ravens as Week 9 kicks off, especially when facing a Jaguars team that is flat out dominant.

AFC Playoff Hopes and Rough Roads Ahead

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not messing around; their 2025 season was no fluke, and they are even more dominant in 2026. Facing a Lamar-less Ravens squad, the Jaguars are primed for a huge win, with the prediction sitting at a strong 30-13 victory for Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are right there on the edge of the AFC playoff picture, holding the 8th seed. They need some serious help to unseat the New England Patriots, currently clinging to the 7th spot. Our pick has the Browns taking care of business against the Saints, 26-20. Out in Indianapolis, the Colts are probably waving the white flag and selling off players like Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs. They went all in for 2025 with that Sauce Gardner trade, and now it looks like they are hitting the reset button. The Cowboys are expected to roll them 34-28.

NFC Power Plays and Shockers

Talk about a wild one for the Atlanta Falcons. They gave up *zero* pass completions last week but still got absolutely shut out 16-0 by the Bucs, who just ran the ball an insane 52 times. You know that Falcons defense is going to be feeling that in practice all week. We have the Bengals pulling out a 27-24 win there. Traveling across the country for an early start is always tough, and the Denver Broncos will have their hands full in Carolina, especially with the Panthers getting extra days to prepare. Look for a Panthers upset in overtime, 23-20. Now, let us talk about the Detroit Lions. These guys might just score 50 points this week! That is not a typo. Our pick sees them absolutely laying it on the Miami Dolphins, 48-14. And seriously, can Nick Sirianni lose seven games in a row? Yeah, he can. The New York Giants are looking to hand the Philadelphia Eagles another L, with a 26-21 final called for the Giants.

Week 9 is absolutely packed with matchups that carry major weight as teams fight to build momentum, protect their positioning, or desperately keep their postseason hopes alive. Every single game matters, and the action is just getting started.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.