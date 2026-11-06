The Harbaugh Brothers Are About to Blow Up the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is slamming shut at 4 p.m. ET on November 10, meaning teams have almost no time left to shake things up. But hold up, because ESPN’s Bill Barnwell just dropped a bomb: John Harbaugh, leading the contending New York Giants, might be looking across the sideline at his own brother, Jim Harbaugh, whose Los Angeles Chargers are still sitting at a big fat zero wins. Talk about a family reunion with some serious business on the table.

A Winless Team Helping a Contender? You Gotta Be Kidding.

Barnwell’s wild idea? John Harbaugh could pick up the phone and call his brother Jim, along with former Ravens executive Joe Hortiz, now with the Chargers, to snag defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Think about it: a winless Chargers team actually sending a player over to a contending Giants squad. Tomlinson, who’s been around the block as a well-traveled defensive tackle, apparently isn’t the pass rusher he was from 2020-24. But the Giants are reportedly “barely getting by on the interior,” so he’d roll in as a rotational piece to help shore things up. This isn’t just a friendly family chat, though. This is a business deal, and the idea of the Harbaugh brothers working it out is wild.

Or Do the Giants Go for the Real Splash Play?

But let’s be real, while a Tomlinson deal sounds kinda fun for a brotherly moment, Barnwell also points out what *really* gets Giants fans buzzing. If John and the Giants are truly thinking “bold,” they might be eyeing a much bigger fish: Baltimore Ravens’ star running back Derrick Henry. Now *that* would be a move. Imagine King Henry in a Giants uniform, tearing it up for a contending team. Barnwell floated that possibility for the future, and if it’s a choice between a rotational D-tackle and a game-changing running back, you know which one has the higher stakes for a team looking to contend.

So, with the clock ticking down to November 10, the NFL is on high alert. Will we see John Harbaugh make that call? Will the Giants play it safe, or will they go absolutely huge for a player like Derrick Henry and change their season trajectory? Whatever happens, expect some fireworks before that 4 p.m. ET deadline hits. This is the crunch time, folks, and anything can happen.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.