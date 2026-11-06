Rashee Rice's $3.5 Million Debt: Bankruptcy Filing Details Legal Chaos Beyond His Suspension

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Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has officially filed for bankruptcy, reporting a staggering $3.5 million in debts, with the bulk of it stemming from civil litigation related to his high-speed crash in Texas and alleged assault claims from a former girlfriend.

The Mounting Legal Tab and Where the Money Goes

Talk about a mess. The filing, made Wednesday in Texas, lays out $677,054 in personal assets for Rice, a significant chunk of that, $421,825, listed as deferred compensation. But that pales in comparison to what he owes. The biggest chunk of debt, $979,837, is a settlement payment from his involvement in the 2024 Dallas crash. Remember that one? It left multiple people injured and earned him a six-game suspension from the NFL. On top of that, Rice is still battling potential debts in ongoing civil cases: a combined $700,000 from crash victims’ lawsuits and another $200,000 from an ex-girlfriend who alleges he assaulted her multiple times between 2023 and 2025. The league, interestingly, did not hand down any punishment for those assault allegations.

On-Field Struggles Amidst Off-Field Turmoil

It has been a rough ride for the 26-year-old. For the crash itself, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation, pleading guilty to third-degree felony charges for collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. And if that wasn’t enough, he served another 30 days in jail this year after violating his probation by testing positive for marijuana. This guy’s off-field issues are definitely overshadowing his play. Rice, a former SMU talent, is in the final year of a four-year rookie contract valued at $6.5 million, with a 2026 base salary of $1.6 million. His numbers this season reflect the distractions: just 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. That is a far cry from his rookie year in 2023, when he put up 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl.

Right now, Rice isn’t just battling defenses on the field, he is fighting a mountain of debt and legal challenges off it. With ongoing civil cases and a substantial amount owed, this bankruptcy filing is a stark reminder of how quickly an NFL career can turn. What happens next with these cases, and how much more will come out of this filing, will be something to watch very closely.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.