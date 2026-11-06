Stephen ‘Wonderboy' Thompson Feels Great, But ‘Wonderdad' Is Why He's Hanging Up The Gloves

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Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, the absolute legend, is officially calling it a career after UFC 334. We all knew retirement was probably on the horizon, with him hinting about just one fight left on his UFC deal, but now it’s confirmed. His November 14 bout against Charles Radtke at Madison Square Garden in New York is it, folks. It’s his last one, and he’s made it clear, saying, “It’s my last one. What better place to have it than Madison Square Garden, New York City?”

“Wonderboy” Becomes “Wonderdad”

Here’s the thing, and it’s a big one: Thompson, at 43 years old, just became a dad. He welcomed a baby girl in September, and that has absolutely shifted his entire world. He put it perfectly, telling Ozoon, “My body feels good. I feel great. I can keep going. But I have a baby girl. … ‘Wonderdad’ now. That definitely changes your mindset a little bit.” While he’s not slamming the door shut on a return completely, he says being a serious fighter at the highest level would just take too much time away from his new role. He even teased, “We’ll see as she’s older where I’m at. You might see me again.” But for now, the focus is 100% on family. It’s tough to see him go, especially when he feels good, but you can’t argue with that kind of commitment to his family.

From 170-Pound King To Octagon Exit

It’s true, Thompson has had a rough patch recently, losing six of his last seven fights heading into this final bout. That’s a tough stat to swallow for a guy we watched dominate. But let’s not forget his prime. For years, he was undeniably one of the premier fighters in the 170-pound division. Think about that insane seven-fight winning streak from May 2013 to June 2016! That run earned him a shot at the title at UFC 205 in November 2016. Who can forget that absolute classic, his most notable career fight, where he battled then-champion Tyron Woodley to a draw? That was the thrilling co-main event, right below Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez! He dropped the title rematch to Woodley by majority decision at UFC 209 in March 2017, but his legacy was already cemented.

The guy beat some absolute killers too: Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, Robert Whittaker, Jorge Masvidal, Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal, and Kevin Holland. That’s a Hall of Fame resume right there. So, on November 14, at Madison Square Garden, we get one last chance to see “Wonderboy” in action against Charles Radtke. It’s going to be emotional. Let’s hope he goes out with a bang, celebrating an incredible career before fully embracing his new title: “Wonderdad.”

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.