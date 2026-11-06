Ravens' QB Chaos Opens the Door For Derrick Henry, and TNF Bettors Are Circling

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NFL Week 9 kicks off Thursday Night Football with a wild card: the Baltimore Ravens are rolling out undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This isn’t just any game, folks, it is a bettor’s dream landscape, especially with that fresh FanDuel promo code offering $200 in bonus bets when you wager just $5+. Get in on that, because this matchup is set to be interesting.

Lamar Jackson Is OUT: The Rookie Under Pressure

Baltimore’s quarterback situation has completely flipped this week. Star QB Lamar Jackson is officially inactive with a thumb injury, and it gets wilder. Third string, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, a former UConn player, is getting the start. He was pressed into duty last week when both Jackson and Tyler Huntley got banged up in the Ravens’ loss to the Buffalo Bills. Fagnano’s stats from that outing? A tough 10-for-21 for 91 yards and he threw an interception. With the Jaguars heading into Baltimore as 9.5-point favorites and the total set at 39.5, you can bet everyone is looking at what this means for the Ravens’ offense. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

King Henry’s Time to Shine Against the Jags?

This is where it gets spicy. Everyone in the stadium will expect Derrick Henry to be the centerpiece of Baltimore’s offense on Thursday night. With Fagnano under center, the Ravens will likely look to King Henry early and often. While Jacksonville has the best rushing defense in the NFL, Henry is no ordinary running back. He is strong enough to break through defensive fronts, and he is about to get more chances than usual to do so. The SportsLine props model projects Henry for 86.8 rushing yards, which is well over the 68.5 rushing yards prop bet (-113). If you are looking for action, this one feels ripe for the picking.

Betting the Over: A Low Total With High Potential

Let’s talk about that game total, sitting at a low 39.5 points. This number is primarily set that low because Baltimore is down to its third-string quarterback. But hear this: the Jaguars have exceeded 30 points in three of their last five games. And get this: the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 64% rate. With a -110 line on the Over 39.5, despite Fagnano’s struggles last week, Jacksonville’s scoring potential and Henry’s expected workload could easily push this total up.

So, while the Ravens navigate some serious QB chaos, there are some prime opportunities brewing for Thursday Night Football. Don’t miss out on the action, and definitely check out that FanDuel promo code to claim your $200 bonus bets when you wager $5+. Always remember to play responsibly, but sometimes, chaos means opportunity.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.