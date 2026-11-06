Baltimore Just Traded For a QB, And They're Still Starting a Rookie On Thursday Night

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The Baltimore Ravens are rolling out undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback for “Thursday Night Football” against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a move forced by a brutal string of injuries that has sidelined their top two signal-callers. With kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium, this isn’t just a Week 9 opener, it’s a desperate scramble for the Ravens to stay afloat after a devastating week of quarterback news.

The Ravens’ QB Catastrophe Just Got Real

Talk about bad luck, man. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson landed on injured reserve this week with a thumb injury, which is bad enough. But then, as if that wasn’t enough, backup Tyler Huntley reportedly suffered a season-ending toe injury last week while filling in for Jackson! So yeah, that leaves Fagnano, Baltimore’s third-string quarterback, as the starter for their prime-time showdown. This kid is an undrafted rookie getting thrown right into the fire, and you know the Jaguars defense is licking its chops.

But hey, help might be on the way, even if it’s not for *this* game. The Ravens have reportedly agreed to trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. Brissett just lost his starting job in Arizona after Gardner Minshew replaced him in the second half of Week 8 and rallied the Cardinals past the Dallas Cowboys. So, Brissett gets a fresh start, but it’s not going to be on Thursday night. Fagnano is the guy, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

Jacksonville’s Prime-Time Opportunity

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in a completely different universe. They come into Week 9 at a strong 5-2, holding a sweet three-game lead in the AFC South. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is absolutely balling out, leading the entire league with a 112.6 passer rating and an 8.6% touchdown rate. That’s elite stuff right there.

Jacksonville isn’t just throwing it, either. In their first game after the bye, they ran for a season-high 183 yards, with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. sharing the load and making defenses pay. This team is clicking, and facing a third-string rookie QB, they’ve got every reason to believe they can extend that lead in the AFC South.

So, get ready for a crazy Thursday night. You can catch all the action, updates, and highlights as the Jaguars and Ravens kick off Week 9, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. It’s Fagnano’s moment, for better or worse, and the Jaguars are ready to capitalize.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.