Nahshon Wright Is Linked To A Bears Reunion, And Chicago Needs To Act Fast

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The NFL trade deadline is slamming shut on November 10, at 4 p.m. ET, and teams are scrambling to get deals done before player contracts can no longer be moved. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell just dropped some potential blockbuster trade ideas, and the Chicago Bears are right in the thick of it, especially with their playoff hopes on the line.

A Familiar Pro Bowler On The Horizon

Barnwell’s feature points to a “bargain target” for Ben Johnson and the Bears: none other than former Pro Bowler Nahshon Wright. Now, that name should ring a bell for Bears fans. Wright was a surprise starter for the team just last year, stepping up big time when injuries hit the depth chart. The 2021 third-round pick definitely took some risks in coverage, but you can’t argue with the results: the good absolutely outweighed the bad. He picked off five passes and even snagged a Pro Bowl nod before signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Jets.

The Boost Chicago Needs Right Now

Is Wright the magic bullet for every single one of the Bears’ issues? Probably not. But Barnwell makes it clear this would be an incredible bang for the buck. Imagine that kind of talent, that Pro Bowl experience, coming back into the fold for a team that’s right on the edge of the playoffs. This isn’t just about adding a body, it’s about injecting a proven player who knows the system, knows the city, and can provide the exact “little boost” this team needs as the season grinds into its final, most critical stretch.

The clock is ticking for Chicago. That November 10 deadline is screaming at them. If they want to make a real run and solidify their playoff position, snagging a player like Nahshon Wright for a bargain price could be the move that defines their season. The stakes are sky-high, and the chance to bring back a Pro Bowler who already shined for them is right there for the taking.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.