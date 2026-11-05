Isaiah Stewart Has ‘No Regrets' About Trying to Fight LeBron James, And The League Isn't Ready For It

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Memphis Grizzlies center Isaiah Stewart straight up said he has “no regrets” about his infamous attempt to fight LeBron James back in a 2021 game. He is not stopping there, because the big man feels the exact same way about his role in that wild February brawl involving several Charlotte Hornets players. This dude is not backing down, and his message is clear: he plays his way, no matter what.

Two Brawls, Five Suspensions, Zero Regrets

This isn’t some quiet statement, folks. Stewart, speaking with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, laid it all out. “I don’t have no regrets. I feel like there’s lessons out of everything. Even going back to that first incident, Charlotte, I don’t have no regrets,” he said. Think about that for a second. The LeBron fracas got him a two-game suspension. That February fight saw him benched for seven games. And get this: he has been suspended five separate times in his career. Five! But he is out here saying he would not change a thing.

He even suggested teams try to target him. “I don’t care what people may perceive me as. I come to play basketball. I play the game a certain way. There have been times where I looked back and thought, ‘Hey, I should have done that.’ And I feel like teams have in their game plans, ‘Hey, let’s do something to trip him off, get him out of the game.’ For me it’s hard to respect you as a man if that’s your game plan.” That’s a bold statement, basically calling out opponents for trying to get under his skin.

Memphis’s Fiery New Big Man

Stewart’s reputation as a no-nonsense, highly aggressive player definitely preceded him when he landed in Memphis. The Detroit Pistons traded him to the Grizzlies back in June, part of a massive six-team deal that shifted a lot of talent around the league. Stewart had spent his first six seasons with Detroit, building that “Bad Boy” image.

Now, he is rocking a Grizzlies jersey as their backup center, and in seven games this season, he is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds. The production is there, but so is the fire. What happens when that passion boils over again?

What is next for Stewart and the Grizzlies? He is putting up numbers, 11.9 points and 3.4 boards as a backup. But with that “no regrets” mindset, you gotta ask: how long until the next fireworks? This guy plays his way, period. And he is not backing down.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.