Jason Witten Is Oklahoma's New Playcaller, And Nobody In College Football Is Ready For The Wild Ride

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Oklahoma just pulled the trigger on a seriously bold move, firing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle after less than two seasons and immediately tapping tight ends coach Jason Witten to take over as interim OC and playcaller. Yeah, *that* Jason Witten, the Pro Football Hall of Famer-in-waiting. This is a massive gamble, especially for a team currently sitting next to last in the SEC for both yards per game and touchdowns scored. Sooner fans have been absolutely starving for something good, and now they’ve got… well, they’ve got a recognizable name.

A Legend Takes the Offensive Reins in the SEC

Head coach Brent Venables could have gone with proven talent. Former Sooner OC Kevin Wilson is right there on staff, a guy who knows how to call plays. But instead, Venables skipped the retread and handed the keys to Witten, probably hoping to give a frustrated fanbase a name to rally around after eight brutal games of offensive performance. This is the kind of move that either sparks a miraculous turnaround or completely blows up in your face. We’ve seen what happens when coaches try to relive past glories, right? Clemson is living that nightmare with Dabo Swinney rehiring Chad Morris, who was great a decade ago but is “awful” today; before last week, Clemson’s defense and special teams literally outscored their offense. You gotta wonder if Venables is trying to avoid *that* kind of bad déjà vu.

From NFL Superstar to SEC Playcaller: That’s a Leap

Let’s be clear: Jason Witten is an absolute legend. He played 17 years in the NFL, mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s second all-time among tight ends in receiving yards. He’s got SEC pedigree from his time at Tennessee. But his coaching resume? That’s a whole different story. He only started coaching in 2021 as a high school head coach at Liberty Christian School. Just ten months ago, he became a full-time assistant at Oklahoma, coaching tight ends. And now, he’s being thrust into an SEC offensive coordinator role, a job he’s never held, let alone at this level. There is no track record, no assurances that this will actually work. Zero. But what he *does* have is celebrity, and in modern college football, celebrity is a currency that buys you a lot of trust, even when it shouldn’t.

The “Rockstar” Coach Experiment Keeps Failing, Why Do We Keep Doing This?

Here’s the thing: we’ve watched this play out countless times over the past nine years. Former NFL stars and media personalities, with impressive playing careers but minimal coaching experience, get handed some of the most powerful jobs in college football. The boosters with all the money and influence love the splashy hire. But guess what? None of them have emerged as long-term solutions. Herm Edwards at Arizona State left a trail of NCAA infractions and an underdeveloped Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels. Trent Dilfer was fired from UAB after three losing seasons and a brutal 9-21 record. Eddie George seemed promising at Tennessee State, going 9-4 in 2024 and making the FCS playoffs, but his move to Bowling Green has been a disaster: 4-8 in 2025 and 2-7 through nine games in 2026. He’s 6-15 as Bowling Green’s head coach. This isn’t just a trend; it’s a pattern of failure. So, with Jason Witten now calling plays for the Sooners, everyone is watching. Is he the guy who finally breaks the mold, or is this just another chapter in the “rockstar coach” cautionary tale? The stakes couldn’t be higher for Oklahoma, and frankly, for the entire league.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.