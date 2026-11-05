Joel Embiid Kicked Cade Cunningham: The NBA Slammed Him With a Postgame Flagrant 1

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Joel Embiid got slammed by the NBA with a postgame flagrant 1 foul after he kicked Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham on Wednesday. Yeah, you read that right: *kicked*. This isn’t some phantom foul call, folks, this is the league dropping the hammer after the fact.

The Play Everyone’s Talking About

So, what exactly went down on the court? According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Philadelphia 76ers star center kicked Cunningham while he was making a pass. Not exactly a standard basketball move, is it? It happened during the 76ers-Pistons game, and the league obviously saw enough in the video to come down on Embiid *after* the final buzzer. A postgame flagrant 1 foul isn’t something you see every day, and it tells you the NBA wasn’t happy about what they saw.

This kind of move, even if it’s “while making a pass,” is never a good look. What does a flagrant 1 mean for Embiid going forward? We’ll have to keep an eye on this one, because the league isn’t messing around with these kinds of incidents, especially when they pop up on video. It’s a reminder that every single play gets dissected, and actions like this have consequences.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.