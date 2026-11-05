Lachlan Carrigan's 48.7-Yard Average Has Opponents Trapped and The Ray Guy Award Is Taking Notes

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USC punter Lachlan Carrigan, a Melbourne native, just got named to the Ray Guy Award Midseason Watch List, and for good reason. This dude is absolutely flipping the field on opponents, making him one of the top punters in college football this season, no question.

This Guy’s Foot Is a Weapon

When Carrigan steps onto the field, magic happens. He’s averaging a ridiculous 48.7 yards on his 17 punts this season. Think about that for a second. That kind of average would put him fifth nationally among qualifying punters, even if USC’s offense has been so good he hasn’t hit the 3.6 punts per game minimum. His opportunities are limited, but man, he makes every single one count. Eight of his 17 punts have bombed for at least 50 yards. Six of them? Downed inside the 20. And five? Inside the opponent’s 10-yard line, with three landing inside the 5! This isn’t just distance, it’s surgical precision. Remember when he pinned Washington at their own 1-yard line? That’s the kind of play that completely changes a game and gives your defense a massive edge. He’s averaged at least 50 yards per punt in three games already, including a season-best 56.0 yards against Rutgers, 52.5 yards versus Penn State, and 50.0 yards when they faced Louisiana. This combination of distance, accuracy, and consistency makes him a huge part of USC’s special teams.

More Than Just a Punter: The Aussie Advantage

Carrigan isn’t just punting, either. He’s also the holder for all of USC’s field goals and extra-point attempts, which is another crucial role in the kicking game. And get this: he’s part of a growing wave of Australian athletes dominating American college football, especially at punter. That Australian rules football background totally pays off, giving these guys powerful kicking legs and the experience to handle the ball under serious pressure. His inclusion on the Ray Guy Award watch list puts him in the running for one of college football’s biggest individual honors for specialists. The committee looks at everything: net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20, and how many punts aren’t returned. This is big time recognition for a guy who started his football journey over 8,000 miles away in Melbourne before landing with one of the biggest programs in college football.

What’s Next For This Absolute Leg?

The Ray Guy Award committee is gonna narrow it down to 10 semifinalists, and that announcement is coming up quick on November 13. Then, a national voting body,think sports information directors, media reps, and past Ray Guy winners,will pick three finalists. The ultimate winner gets announced on December 11 during The Home Depot College Football Awards. For Carrigan, this isn’t just about individual glory, it’s about validating a season where he’s been an undeniable weapon, helping USC continue their push toward the College Football Playoff. You better believe all eyes are going to be on him as those announcements drop!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.