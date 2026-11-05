Kyler Murray Is Out, and Nobody in Minnesota Is Ready For Monday Night

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Kyler Murray is officially OUT for Monday Night Football, and that is the absolute biggest news dropping from the first injury reports ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills showdown. The Vikings’ starting quarterback will not play in Monday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, and honestly, that changes everything for their offense.

Vikings’ Mounting Worries

Murray’s hamstring injury kept him a DNP (Did Not Participate) through Thursday’s practice, and now his “Out” designation confirms the worst fears for Minnesota fans. Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s brief comment that “they have oth” doesn’t exactly instill confidence, leaving a huge question mark under center. But he is not the only crucial player on the Vikings’ list. Donovan Jackson, their starting left guard, also missed practice all week with a knee injury and is officially IR-OUT. Losing your starting QB and LG is a brutal blow to any offense. Safety Theo Jackson, dealing with a quad injury, was also a DNP on Thursday, making his status for Monday look questionable. Plus, starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was limited with a shoulder issue, alongside other key guys like linebacker Jake Golday (calf), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (ankle), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest), safety Jay Ward (knee), running back Demond Claiborne (knee), and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), all marked as limited participants. That is a laundry list of concerns for Minnesota.

Bills Bring Their Own Injury Headaches

Over on the Bills’ side, it is a mixed bag, but still plenty of big names hitting the report. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was a DNP on Thursday with a rib injury. That is a serious blow if he cannot go. Also a DNP was offensive lineman Alec Anderson (ankle) and running back Ty Johnson (illness). The Bills’ limited participants list is equally concerning, featuring starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back), starting tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest), and starting wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder). Other starters like cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb), wide receiver Keon Coleman (shoulder), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee), and a host of other contributors like Joe Andreesen (knee), Greg Gaines (calf), Joshua Palmer (hamstring), TJ Parker (knee), Ar’maj Reed-Adams (back/elbow), TJ Sanders (shoulder), and Tyrell Shavers (knee, PUP list) also showed up on the report. Jordan Hancock, listed on IR, participated in practice but is still dealing with a hamstring issue. It is clear both teams are limping into this Monday Night Football slugfest.

This Monday Night Football showdown is shaping up to be a brutal one for both sides given these injury reports. With Murray sidelined, Minnesota has a massive hole to fill, while the Bills are battling their own substantial bumps and bruises. Expect a hard-fought game where depth will be tested, and every play will count under the lights.

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Originally reported by Daily Norseman.