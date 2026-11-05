Baltimore's Quarterback Doom Means a Thursday Night Stinker For Us All

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The Baltimore Ravens are absolutely cursed with quarterback luck this season, and it means Thursday Night Football is about to deliver a seriously rough watch. What looked like a promising primetime matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned into a brutal test of loyalty for NFL fans, especially with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano set to make his first professional start.

Ravens’ QB Room Just Imploded

It is a nightmare scenario unfolding in Baltimore. For the second time this year, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a significant injury. Just when you think things cannot get worse, backup Tyler Huntley, who stepped in to try and hold things together, went down last week and is now out for the entire season. So, on a short week, the Ravens are throwing Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie, into the fire against one of the toughest defenses in the league. It is a monumental challenge for a young player, and frankly, it is tough to see how it ends well for Baltimore.

Jaguars Are Rolling, Their Defense Is Legit

On the other side of the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not just showing up, they are a legitimate force this season. Sporting a strong 5-2 record, they are proving they are for real. What really stands out, and what makes Fagnano’s debut even more daunting, is their defense. The Jaguars boast the second-best scoring defense in football, giving up a stingy 15.9 points per game. They are opportunistic, tough, and will be looking to feast on a rookie quarterback making his first start. It feels like a perfect storm brewing for the Ravens, and not in a good way.

From Must-Watch to Must-Endure?

For most of the year, Thursday Night Football has given us some absolute bangers. We have seen exciting games like Bills vs. Lions, Falcons vs. Packers, Steelers vs. Browns, and yeah, that Seahawks vs. Broncos game was wild. Amazon’s primetime slate was delivering! But this Week 9 matchup? It feels like Amazon’s luck just ran out hard. The setup with the Ravens’ QB situation against the Jaguars’ strong defense points to what could be a tough game to sit through. Still, we are fans, right? We watch it all.

This Thursday, November 5, 2026, the “action” kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. You can catch all of it on Prime Video or Twitch. If you are as dedicated as us and plan to watch every snap, even the ugly ones, hop into the SB Nation live chat during the game. It is the best way to dissect every questionable play with fellow fans.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.