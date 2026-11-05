Carson Wentz Takes Over At QB, And The Vikings Might Actually Be Better For It

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Carson Wentz is officially taking over at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings this Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray is nursing a hamstring injury and won’t be suiting up, leaving the keys to the offense in Wentz’s hands. There’s already a bunch of talk out there about this being a “soft benching” for Murray, but honestly, who cares? We’re not doctors, and the team says Murray is hurt, so let’s just roll with it. The real question is, could the Vikings actually be better off with Wentz out there this week?

The Wentz Era, Part Two (For Now)

Wentz already helped the Vikings grab two wins this season, which is something you can’t ignore. Now, let’s be real, nobody’s confusing those games with the MVP-caliber Carson Wentz from 2017. That 9-3 win over Chicago was about as exciting as watching paint dry, but he did one critical thing: he avoided the catastrophic mistake. He let the defense do the heavy lifting, and that’s exactly what you want from a backup. Is Wentz the future for this team? Nah, probably not at this point in his career. But the problem for Murray is, he hasn’t exactly looked like the answer either.

Defense Wins Games, And The Vikings Prove It

Through seven games, the Vikings’ offense has been the weakest part of a team that somehow sits at a stellar 6-1. How? It’s all about that defense, man. They’ve got the best defense in football, no joke. Plus, their special teams are locked in, and they’re forcing turnovers like crazy. That’s why they’re winning games, not because of their quarterback play. Even with the defensive dominance, this Buffalo Bills game is a tough one. Frankly, the smart money probably would have picked the Vikings to lose this week, regardless of who was under center. Can Wentz keep the mistakes to a minimum and let that defense work its magic again? That’s the challenge.

The Vikings face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. We’ll find out if Wentz can prove that going with the backup is actually the smarter play.

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Originally reported by Daily Norseman.