Jessica Pegula Called Mirra Andreeva a ‘Diva' and the WTA Has No Answer For It

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Jessica Pegula got caught on a hot mic this week at the 2026 WTA Finals, and let’s just say it was *not* pretty. Fans tuning into a livestream from an Indian Wells practice court on Wednesday heard Pegula talking to her coach Mark Knowles, and the conversation was all about Mirra Andreeva. Apparently, Andreeva bailed on their joint practice early, and Pegula didn’t hold back, straight up calling her a “diva” and throwing some shade at Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez, for enabling that kind of behavior. Yikes.

When Practice Court Mics Go Live

The wildest part? Pegula had no clue those microphones by the court were active. None. The WTA actually fessed up to it on Thursday, taking “full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals.” Seriously? They “sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed.” So, not only did we get some unfiltered, unexpected drama, but the league itself admitted they dropped the ball big time. Talk about a shaky start for a US-based Finals that everyone thought would be super smooth.

No Team Photo? No Problem… Or Is It?

If the hot mic incident was Strike One, then the missing group photo is definitely Strike Two. You know the one: all eight top players, dressed to kill, posing together for that elegant, iconic shot that kicks off the WTA Finals every year? Yeah, that’s gone. This year, it’s just eight individual pictures. What’s the deal? Well, rumor has it Elina Svitolina might be a big factor here. She’s not exactly keen on hanging out with Belarusian and Russian players, like Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva, because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. That tension would make any kind of “group hug” photo pretty awkward, right? So instead of trying to make that happen, they just scrapped the whole tradition. It’s a bummer to lose that classic pre-tournament ritual, but it also tells you everything you need to know about the vibes heading into this tournament.

The 2026 WTA Finals is barely underway, and it’s already shaping up to be less about the tennis and more about the drama. Seriously, this whole thing is turning into a California-based soap opera right before our eyes. We’ll see what wildness unfolds next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.