99 Points, 17 Turnovers: Chargers' OC Mike McDaniel Just Made a Desperate Move

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The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense is an absolute train wreck, and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is pulling a drastic, mid-season maneuver. He’s moving up to the booth to call plays this Sunday when the Chargers face the Texans, a big shift after he’d been working from the sideline all season. This isn’t just a minor tweak, it’s a full-on change in how he’ll try to salvage one of the worst units in the entire NFL.

Trying a New Angle to Fix a Broken Offense

McDaniel is straight up admitting he needs a different perspective. He told the media he wants to “see adjustments for myself and communicate with the position coaches appropriately what things we can focus on between series.” Clearly, what he’s been seeing from the sideline hasn’t been cutting it. It’s a bold move, delegating some of his usual sideline duties to his assistant coaches, all in hopes of finding some spark for an offense that’s just flatlining.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: A Historic Struggle

You want to talk about struggling? The Chargers’ offense is **dead last** in the NFL in scoring. They’ve only put up a measly 99 points this season. Ninety-nine points! And as if that wasn’t enough, they also lead the league with a staggering 17 turnovers. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been getting hammered with questions about whether he should just fire McDaniel outright. It’s a brutal start to the season for that team, and these numbers are just impossible to ignore.

McDaniel’s Stance Amidst the Storm

Despite the heat, McDaniel says he’s not letting the criticism get to him. “My problem solving doesn’t come from insecurity,” he insisted, adding that he’s “not trying to prove or justify anything.” He genuinely believes it’s “worth trying something different” right now, and honestly, can you blame him? When you’re at rock bottom like this, you have to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.

This Sunday against the Texans, every single Chargers fan will be glued to that game, wondering if a change of scenery for their OC can actually turn things around. Can McDaniel’s new perch in the booth ignite an offense that’s been ice cold all season, or is this just another sign of how deep the problems run for Jim Harbaugh’s squad? It’s sink or swim time.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.