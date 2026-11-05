Christian Kirk Didn't Practice, And The 49ers' Wideout Room Is A Full-Blown Disaster For Sunday

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Christian Kirk “did not participate” in Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury, after being limited on Wednesday. This news just piled onto an already rough week for the San Francisco wide receiver corps, especially with General Manager John Lynch already confirming that Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans are out for Sunday’s game. Samuel’s dealing with a hamstring, and Evans has ribs and an Achilles issue. Talk about a brutal hit to their offense right before a big game.

The Wide Receiver Wipeout Is Real

Think about it: Kirk’s DNP means the 49ers are essentially looking at swapping him for Demarcus Robinson, who was limited with an ankle injury. We’re talking about a unit that’s already without two of their main guys in Samuel and Evans. That’s a huge blow to their playbook and honestly, it makes you wonder how they’re gonna move the ball effectively. The depth just isn’t there, and these injuries are hitting them hard at the worst possible time.

Aiyuk’s Absence and McCaffrey’s Hamstring

There’s always that “what if” about Brandon Aiyuk suiting up with the wide receiver depth looking so depleted. But let’s be real, the guy hasn’t practiced or played with the team in over a year. Yeah, he might be playing pickup basketball, but that’s a world away from the physicality and precision needed for an NFL game. Plus, there’s “the other Aiyuk stuff” that just complicates things even more. So, don’t hold your breath there. On a slightly brighter note, Christian McCaffrey did get in a limited practice after not practicing Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, which wasn’t a veteran’s rest day. Trent Williams, though, was back in full after his usual day off. For the 49ers, McCaffrey’s return to some action is probably the only real silver lining this week.

For Sunday’s game, the 49ers are staring down a huge challenge with their wide receiver situation. It’s gonna be all about who steps up and if McCaffrey can really carry the load without his main passing targets. You know the stakes are high every week in this league.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.