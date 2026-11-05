James Madison's Dual-Threat QB Is Projected For 255 Yards, And The SportsLine Model Is Screaming What That Means For The Over

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The SportsLine Projection Model just ran James Madison vs. Southern Miss 10,000 times, and the numbers are screaming “Over”! This Thursday night matchup is projected for a combined 58 points, hitting the Over 57.5 points in more than 50% of simulations. You’ve got to wonder what the Dukes’ dangerous dual-threat quarterback, JC Evans, has to do with that!

JMU’s Offensive Firepower Is Legit, And The Golden Eagles Are In For It

James Madison rolls into Hattiesburg, Miss., with a strong 7-2 record, looking to build on what’s already been a dominant season. Their offense is clearly a big reason why. JC Evans is a legit problem for opposing defenses, proving he can create big plays with his arm and his legs. The SportsLine model sees him throwing for 255 yards and 1.7 touchdowns in this one. That’s not all for the Dukes’ ground game either: running back George Pettaway is projected to chew up 124 yards and punch in 1.19 touchdowns.

This Dukes team, ranked 13.5-point road favorites, has been covering the spread all fall, too, boasting a 6-3 record against the line. Plus, JMU’s defense has been ridiculously tough to score on. Southern Miss quarterback Ethan Hampton has his work cut out for him trying to get the Golden Eagles’ offense going against a unit like that.

The “Over” Is The Real Story: Southern Miss’s Tough Campaign Gets No Break

On the other side, Southern Miss is fighting to salvage a tough 3-5 campaign in front of their home crowd. While they’re struggling overall, there’s one trend that’s undeniable: their games are hitting the “Over.” The Golden Eagles have gone Over the total in their last two games, and three of their last four. It’s not just them either; two of James Madison’s last three games have gone Over, making for an overall 10-7 Over record for these two teams this season.

Kickoff from Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. JMU is sitting at -575 on the money line, while Southern Miss is a +425 underdog. Southern Miss’s 4-4 record against the spread shows they can keep it close sometimes, but the SportsLine model’s confidence in the Over is a huge tell. With JC Evans leading the charge and both teams trending towards high-scoring affairs, this Thursday night showdown looks like it’s going to be an offensive fireworks display.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.