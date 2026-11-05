The 6 Marquee Games College GameDay Snubbed For No. 11 Notre Dame

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ESPN College GameDay is rolling into South Bend, Indiana, for Week 10, setting up at the No. 1 team’s road game against No. 11 Notre Dame. Look, Miami-Notre Dame is a top-tier matchup, no doubt, but the buzz is all about the *other* games GameDay passed on, and it’s got everyone scratching their heads.

Seriously? They Passed On THESE Matchups?

This choice is wild, especially when you look at what they skipped for arguably the toughest slate of games this entire 2026 season. We are talking absolute fire that GameDay could have covered. They could have been at Georgia versus Ole Miss. Or LSU against Alabama. How about BYU versus Utah, Texas against Missouri, Tennessee versus Kentucky, or even Ohio State taking on Oregon? Like, for real? Week 10 is shaping up to be the *most influential* of the year, with so many teams about to make their move and separate themselves in the rankings.

Notre Dame’s Playoff Gamble

So, why Notre Dame then? Well, the Irish are currently sitting at No. 11 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which felt pretty low for a lot of us. The reason? Their schedule has been a bit on the softer side, and their one big marquee game, against BYU, they lost. So yeah, for Notre Dame, this Miami game is absolutely massive. They *need* this win to guarantee themselves a spot in the CFP. Talk about high stakes. For what it is worth, GameDay has hit two Big 12, two Big Ten, and five SEC schools this season, and while they have not been on an ACC campus yet, Clemson and Miami have been opponents.

Week 10 is going to be absolutely wild. While everyone watches to see if Notre Dame can secure their playoff spot against Miami in South Bend, do not sleep on those other monster games happening. This weekend is where some teams separate themselves, and trust me, we are all gonna be glued to our screens.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.