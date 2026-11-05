Christian Kirk Is Out, And the 49ers' Wideout Depth Just Vanished

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The San Francisco 49ers just got another massive hit to their wide receiver room, with Christian Kirk officially a “Did not participate” at Thursday’s practice, battling a knee injury. This is a big downgrade for Kirk, who was at least limited on Wednesday. But honestly, it’s just the latest blow to a receiving corps that looks like it’s been through a demolition derby.

The Receiver Room Is a Ghost Town

GM John Lynch already spilled the beans: both Deebo Samuel, with a hamstring issue, and Mike Evans, dealing with ribs and an Achilles problem, are out for Sunday’s game. So, losing Kirk means they’d be swapping him out for Demarcus Robinson, who’s still limited with an ankle injury himself. We’re talking about a serious depth crisis here. And yeah, there’s the whole “what if” Brandon Aiyuk could jump in, but let’s be real. The dude hasn’t practiced or played with the team in over a year. He might be hooping it up in pickup basketball games, but that’s a whole different galaxy from an NFL snap. And, you know, there’s all that *other* Aiyuk stuff too. It’s not looking good for catching passes in the Bay Area right now.

McCaffrey’s Back, But Not All Clear

It’s not all doom and gloom on the injury front, I guess. Trent Williams actually returned to practice after getting his veteran’s day off. That’s a tiny bit of good news. Christian McCaffrey, who didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury (and not just for rest!), was a limited participant on Thursday. It’s definitely good to see him back on the field, even if it’s not full go. But between McCaffrey being limited, Robinson nursing an ankle, and the absolute crater in the wide receiver spot, this 49ers offense is going to have to get creative.

Going into Sunday, the 49ers are facing a serious challenge, especially trying to move the ball through the air. You gotta wonder how they’re going to piece together a game plan with so many key playmakers either out or hobbled. It’s going to be a tough weekend for that offense.

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Originally reported by Niners Nation.