Robert Kraft Is Sidelined on "Injured Reserve" and Nobody in New England Is Ready For It

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Patriots owner Robert Kraft is officially on the sidelines, literally, after recent back surgery. This means he’ll miss Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, a moment that fans have been anticipating. Kraft’s health setback comes at a tough time, forcing him to miss not just the ceremony but also upcoming games.

Kraft’s Reluctant Absence

At 85 years old, Kraft recently underwent back surgery, and doctors have given him strict orders to stay off his feet. This medical leave isn’t just impacting his ability to attend Gronkowski’s big day, though. Kraft also won’t be with the team for their Sunday game against the Packers, nor will he make the trip to Munich for the Week 10 showdown with the Lions. “As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony,” Kraft told Mike Reiss of ESPN on Thursday, highlighting the emotional toll this physical recovery is taking.

Gronk Gets It, In a Painful Way

Gronkowski, who fans voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in April during his first year of eligibility, completely understood Kraft’s situation. Why? Because Gronk himself has gone through multiple back surgeries during his playing career. It is a tough shared experience. Kraft even joked about it, saying, “I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him, because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again.” That’s a pretty heavy statement coming from the owner, showing just how grueling those recoveries can be.

While the Patriots hit the field against the Packers on Sunday and then head to Munich, it’s Saturday’s Hall of Fame ceremony that will have a bittersweet note. Even from “injured reserve,” Kraft’s presence will be felt, and fans will surely be sending good vibes his way as Gronk takes his rightful place among the greats.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.