Christian McCaffrey's Return Reveals A *New* Hamstring Strain and Why The 49ers' Injury List Is Getting Hard To Ignore

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Christian McCaffrey is back on the practice field, but hold up, 49ers fans, because this isn’t your usual load management situation. The star running back returned Thursday as a limited participant, and it’s a hamstring injury that kept him out, not just a day off.

McCaffrey’s Hamstring: Not Just Resting Anymore

Yeah, we all know McCaffrey hasn’t been a Wednesday warrior, missing six of them since Week 1 for load management. Smart move, right? Keep him fresh. But this time, it’s different. He got hit with a mild hamstring strain after that Week 7 loss to the Falcons. The team just came off their bye, so you’d hope that time off would let him heal up, but seeing him limited with an actual injury, not just rest, is a whole different ballgame. It raises questions. How mild is “mild”? Is this going to be a lingering thing?

The 49ers Are Banged Up Beyond Belief

And here’s where it gets wild: McCaffrey is far from the only guy on the injury report. Wide receiver Christian Kirk, after getting limited work Wednesday, was downgraded to a non-participant because of a knee injury. Oof. Mike Evans, battling rib and Achilles issues, Deebo Samuel with a hamstring, and safety Siran Neal, dealing with knee and foot problems, were all out of practice for a second straight day. That’s some serious talent sitting out! Then you got a whole squad limited: defensive end Nick Bosa (calf), linebacker Luke Gifford (groin), cornerback Nate Hobbs (adductor), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle), safety Marques Sigle (ankle), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder), and linebacker Garret Wallow (hamstring). That’s a huge list. It’s not just one or two guys; it’s practically an entire roster of concerns.

With a roster looking this banged up, especially at key positions, the 49ers have some serious questions to answer. Getting McCaffrey back, even limited, is a start, but the sheer volume of injuries across the board has to be a major headache for the coaching staff. This isn’t just about winning games anymore; it’s about getting healthy enough to compete. You gotta wonder how long they can sustain this level of attrition.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.