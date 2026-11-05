Joe Brady Loved C.J. Gardner-Johnson's ‘Edge,' But the Spitting Incident Still Forced a Choice

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C.J. Gardner-Johnson is off the Bills roster, and head coach Joe Brady finally pulled back the curtain on the decision. The team released the safety Tuesday, a move that came right after a one-game NFL suspension for a wild spitting incident. Brady told reporters Thursday that “there was a lot to evaluate” before they figured out “this was the best thing to do for the Buffalo Bills.”

The Wild Week 6 Incident That Started It All

Remember that Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders? That’s where things went sideways. Gardner-Johnson got hit with a one-game NFL suspension for spitting at tight end Brock Bowers. No going around that, right? The league dropped the hammer, and the Bills let him go Tuesday, just after he served that suspension. It’s a brutal outcome, but when you’re talking about player conduct, the NFL doesn’t mess around, and teams usually follow suit.

“So Much Love” Versus Team Interests

Brady didn’t mince words about his feelings for the guy, though. “I have so much love for [C.J.]. Like, I really do. I loved getting to coach him. I loved being around him.” He even loved CJGJ’s “edge” and “personality,” which, honestly, makes the whole thing tougher. But here’s the kicker, according to Brady: “it’s unfortunate obviously what happened, you know? But it also opened a door and an opportunity for guys the other day, and that was a part of evaluation.” So, yeah, that incident wasn’t just a penalty, it created a tryout for others. And the Bills watched.

When “The Best Interests” Win Out

This wasn’t some snap decision made right after the Vegas game, either. Brady said they didn’t just walk out of that game and say, “This is what we were going to do. We’re just gonna do this the following Monday.” The plan was for Gardner-Johnson to be there, with an evaluation set after the Baltimore game. But with “some of the moving parts” they had to do, they decided it was “the best interests of the football team” to make the move then. Sometimes you just gotta make the tough call, even when it hurts personally. It’s a tough business, this NFL is. Every action on that field has consequences, sometimes way beyond just a penalty flag.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.