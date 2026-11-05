Johnny Washington Is Joining the Mets, And Their Batting Identity Just Got a New Playbook

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Joel Sherman just dropped the report: Johnny Washington is reportedly joining the Mets as a co-hitting coach. This isn’t just another name; it’s a move that presumably shuffles the deck and replaces Jeff Albert’s previous role as director of hitting, signaling a new direction for the Queens offense.

Washington’s Wild Ride Through the League’s Dugouts

This guy’s journey through baseball is something else. Washington paid his dues playing minor league and independent ball for years before he even stepped into a coaching role. He started his coaching career with some Dodgers minor league teams, then made the leap to the Padres when Andy Green was their manager. He spent 2017 and 2018 as their first base coach, eventually getting the hitting coach nod in 2019.

Then, things got really interesting. Washington took his talents overseas in 2021, becoming the hitting coach for the Hanwha Eagles in the KBO. He came back stateside in 2022 as the Cubs’ assistant hitting coach before the Angels brought him on as their main hitting coach in 2023. That Angels stint ended when Kurt Suzuki took over the team this year, but Washington didn’t stay down for long. In the 2026 season, he was already taking charge as the hitting coordinator for the Braves’ farm system. Talk about always being in demand!

What This Means for the Mets’ Offensive Approach

So, with Washington presumably stepping into such a pivotal role, what are the Mets looking to achieve? They’re clearly looking for a specific vision, and he’ll be a key part of shaping it. He won’t be flying solo either. Washington is set to work alongside Troy Snitker, who’s also a co-hitting coach, and Rafael Fernandez, the assistant hitting coach. That’s a full huddle of minds dedicated to getting these bats to connect, and the synergy among them is going to be something to watch.

This hire suggests the Mets are serious about redefining their offensive identity. With Washington’s extensive and varied background, it’s going to be fascinating to see what kind of approach he helps instill. Will it be a focus on power, on-base percentage, or contact? His experience across different levels and leagues brings a ton of perspectives to the table. The coming season’s offensive output could very well hinge on how this new coaching triumvirate works its magic.

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Originally reported by Amazin’ Avenue.