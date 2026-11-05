Talanoa Hufanga Is BACK and Nobody in Denver Is Ready For What That Means for the Broncos

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The Broncos just got a jolt of energy on their defense because starting safety Talanoa Hufanga hit the practice field again Thursday, albeit as a limited participant. This isn’t just a minor update, folks, this is huge for a defense that needs all the help it can get.

The Pick-Six Machine Was Just Getting Started

Let’s not forget what Hufanga was doing before an ankle injury sidelined him for the last three games. The man was a absolute playmaker. In just the first five weeks of the season, he racked up 23 tackles, notched a sack, snagged two interceptions (one of them he took to the house for a touchdown, a pick-six!), and forced a fumble. That’s a serious impact player, someone who can change the game in an instant. His return, even limited, signals that kind of disruptive force could be back on the field soon, and that’s something defenses across the league have to respect.

Broncos Still Battling Key Injuries

While Hufanga’s return is great news, the Broncos’ defensive backfield isn’t totally out of the woods yet. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring), and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) are still on the sidelines, missing practice. That’s a lot of talent stuck watching. However, it wasn’t all bad news for practice reports. Defensive lineman Zach Allen and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were full participants, getting some rest before returning. Plus, wide receivers Pat Bryant (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (chest) were also full go.

The Broncos are squaring off against the Panthers on Sunday, and we’re all going to be waiting on pins and needles to see what kind of injury designation Hufanga gets on Friday. Will he be ready to jump back into action? Even if he’s not a full go, just having his presence back around the team, showing he’s on the path to return, is a massive boost. This team needs every single playmaker it can get to keep grinding out wins.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.