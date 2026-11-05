Patriots' Marcus Jones: The Foot Issue That Leaves New England's Secondary Exposed

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Marcus Jones, the Patriots’ all-purpose captain and a two-time All-Pro, is suddenly sidelined with a foot issue, escalating New England’s injury woes right before their Sunday clash with the Green Bay Packers. After starting the week without any limitations, Jones was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, joining a growing list of key players out for the game. This unexpected setback for Jones means the Patriots are without four players who couldn’t practice at all on Thursday.

A Massive Hit to the Patriots Defense

This isn’t just another name on the injury report. Jones has been an absolute rock for the Patriots defense this fall, playing a staggering 81.4 percent of their defensive snaps and appearing in every single game. He’s a playmaker, too, with 41 tackles, a sack, and an interception on his resume, plus he’s a weapon in the return game, averaging 10.9 yards per punt return. His absence is a serious blow, forcing a major shake-up in a secondary that already had its hands full. You just know that Green Bay is going to try and exploit this sudden vulnerability. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore did return to full practice, which is a small positive, but Jones’s impact on both defense and special teams cannot be overstated.

Offensive Headaches Mount

While Jones’s foot issue is a fresh concern, the offensive side of the ball continues to be a MASH unit. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has now missed four consecutive practices because of an illness, and he was already downgraded to out before last weekend’s Miami Dolphins matchup. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, a June trade acquisition, is in the same boat, also missing four straight sessions as a high ankle sprain now has knee concerns added to the injury report. Both Henderson and Brown were out against the Dolphins. Then there’s tight end Hunter Henry, another team captain, who begins the week with back-to-back absences due to a foot injury. Henry was announced as questionable to return before halftime in that 24-19 AFC East win over Miami, ultimately downgraded to out in the final quarter after just three catches for 30 yards on eight offensive snaps. Losing these three offensive weapons for extended periods, and now having Jones out, is absolutely brutal for their game plan.

Lingering Concerns and The Showdown Ahead

Beyond the non-participants, the Patriots had eight players practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday, with safety Brenden Schooler being the lone addition to that group. Schooler, last year’s special teams captain, is battling a hamstring ailment after dealing with a back issue that kept him on the non-football injury list for all of training camp and the first four games. He’s logged four tackles since returning. Meanwhile, the Packers have their own injury challenges, including tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) listed as non-participants. This Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium is going to be a tough one for the Patriots, who are dealing with some significant losses. With so many key players either out or limited, especially on defense, it is going to be a true test of their depth and grit.

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Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.