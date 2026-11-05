Remember Cody White? The Raiders Waived Him Wednesday, Then His 3 TDs This Season Meant He Was Back on Thursday

Las Vegas Raiders logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Cody White’s time away from the Raiders lasted less than 24 hours, because after being released on Wednesday, the team announced Thursday they’d already re-signed the wide receiver. Talk about a whirlwind! It seems his impact this season was just too vital to let him truly leave.

Back in a Flash: What Happened?

It all went down fast. The Raiders made a move Wednesday to release White, then turned right around and brought him back on Thursday. This kind of quick U-turn from an NFL team always makes you wonder what was going on behind the scenes, right? The corresponding move to bring White back was waiving tight end Carter Runyon. Interestingly, Runyon himself had just been activated from injured reserve as the corresponding move when White was initially released on Wednesday. It’s a roster shuffle that clearly shows how much the team values White right now.

White’s Surprising 2026 Production (And a Little History)

Why the immediate re-sign? Look at White’s numbers this season. In just eight appearances, he’s pulled down eight catches for 112 yards and, get this, three touchdowns. That’s serious production in limited snaps. It’s a massive step up from his earlier career too. Before this season, White had accumulated 11 catches for 169 yards and only one touchdown across 30 games, playing for both the Steelers and, yep, even *our* Seahawks! It’s cool to see a former Emerald City guy really hitting his stride, even if it’s for another team. His 2026 performance definitely justified the Raiders hitting that panic button to get him back.

Tough Break for Carter Runyon

On the flip side, it’s a tough situation for Carter Runyon. He was waived to make room for White. Runyon spent this entire season on injured reserve, so he hasn’t had a chance to contribute yet in 2026. Last season, he had just one catch for three yards in 13 games. It’s a brutal reminder of the business side of the league, especially when you’re coming off an injury.

So, White’s back with the Raiders, proving his early season contributions were too valuable to lose. What does this mean for the Raiders’ receiving corps moving forward? We’ll be watching to see if White can keep that touchdown production rolling.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.