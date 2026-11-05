No. 23 Oregon Is in the CFP Rankings, And Their Next Game Is a Total Train Wreck Waiting to Happen

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The Oregon Ducks are sitting at No. 23 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which just hit ESPN on Tuesday, even after a season that, let’s be real, hasn’t gone how anyone expected. Dan Lanning’s squad is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, making their inclusion at No. 23 a pretty big deal given the bumpy road so far.

Outside Looking In… For Now

Coming in at No. 23 means the Ducks are technically on the outside of the current 12-team playoff picture. But with a 24-team playoff likely coming next season, every team, including Oregon, is trying to build some momentum. This ranking isn’t a guarantee for anything, but it shows the committee still sees something in a team whose season “hasn’t worked out the way it expected.”

Next Up: A Preseason #1 in Chaos

Oregon is rolling into a road game this Saturday against No. 12 Ohio State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) fresh off a confidence-boosting win over Northwestern. You remember this matchup, right? Early in the season, this was supposed to be a showdown between the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll. Talk about a “chaotic college football season” because things have gone sideways for Ohio State. They are absolutely reeling after a tough road loss to No. 20 USC. This game has all the makings of a wild one. Other Big Ten teams also in the CFP rankings this week include No. 19 Iowa, No. 8 UCLA, and No. 4 Indiana.

So, this Saturday, the Ducks get a chance to go on the road and really shake things up against a major program that’s currently in a tailspin. Can they capitalize on Ohio State’s struggles and prove that No. 23 spot is just the beginning? You know we’ll be watching.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.