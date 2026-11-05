Neymar's "Fenômenos" Shoutout For Chelsea's 19-Year-Old Estêvão Willian Is Getting Hard To Ignore

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Neymar, one of Estêvão Willian’s own heroes, was left absolutely blown away after the young Brazilian’s insane performance in Chelsea’s big win against Manchester United on Saturday. This kid, just 19 years old, didn’t just play; he made his first Premier League start of the season and had the entire home crowd on their feet with a stunning showing!

From the Sidelines to the Spotlight: Estêvão’s Jaw-Dropping Response

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso called Estêvão’s performance the “best response” from the youngster, especially after he’d been largely sidelined for most of the season. Talk about seizing an opportunity! Alonso, speaking via *football.london*, said he couldn’t spill the beans before the game, but they had talked after the Tottenham match, and Estêvão knew he was getting the start. Alonso couldn’t have been happier for the kid. “He has had the best response to show that he deserves more, that he was prepared and that’s what you want from a football player, so I’m very happy for him,” Alonso stated. He added that Estêvão “deserved to enjoy his game,” had a “good connection with the crowd,” and was “really close to scoring that goal.” The manager capped it off by saying Estêvão “fought really hard, he was tired and it has been a good day for him.” That’s high praise for a player making his first start in the league!

Neymar’s Stamp of Approval and the Iconic Celebration

It wasn’t just the coach celebrating. When Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock with a breathtaking solo run into the United penalty area, guess who he made a beeline for? Estêvão! The Chelsea pair then recreated Neymar’s iconic celebration, a moment that quickly went viral. And get this: Neymar himself reshared Estêvão’s story of him and Rogers copying his move and wrote one simple, powerful word: “Fenômenos.” That’s Portuguese for “Phenomenon,” people. When one of your idols calls you a phenomenon, you know you’re doing something right!

Estêvão has always been vocal about his admiration for Neymar, and the comparisons have been inevitable given their similar playing styles and shared nationality. But it’s not just Neymar. In 2024, Estêvão told *The Guardian* he also looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo, but his ultimate “reference is [Lionel] Messi for everything he’s done for football.” He specifically mentioned Messi’s playing style and what he does off the pitch. For Estêvão, it’s all about combining talent, like Messi, with pure effort, like Ronaldo. This kid gets it. He said, “Today in football you have to dedicate yourself, you have to keep to a schedule, train, travel, take care of yourself. You have to give up a lot. Without dedication you can’t get anywhere.” Preach, young man.

Chelsea is set to travel to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon. You know Estêvão is gonna be pushing hard, trying to earn that second consecutive league start. Will he get it? After a performance like that, he absolutely deserves it!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.