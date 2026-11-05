42% of Bub Means' College Targets Were Deep Shots: Why His Chiefs Practice Squad Stint Is So Intriguing

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The Chiefs just snagged another receiver for their practice squad, pulling in Bub Means, a guy who was a fifth-round pick for the New Orleans Saints back in the 2024 NFL Draft. Means was one of nine players who tried out for Kansas City on Wednesday, and clearly, he impressed them enough to get a spot on Thursday, according to the NFL Transactions Report. They also picked up wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, who’d spent time with them earlier this offseason.

Bub’s NFL Journey So Far

Let’s get real: Means hasn’t seen regular-season action since his rookie year in 2024 with the Saints. He popped up in seven games that year, racking up 118 yards and seven first downs on nine receptions. Here’s the kicker, though: *all* that production came in a blazing three-game stretch, Weeks 6 through 8 of his rookie campaign. During that period, he was lined up as an outside receiver for 68% of his snaps, with his average target depth sitting at a solid 12 yards. It shows a glimpse of what he *could* do. After that, he got cut following preseason this year and spent some time on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. It’s been a grind for the guy, but he’s still in the league, still pushing.

The Deep Threat Potential Is Real

Before he hit the NFL as a fifth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, Means was putting up numbers. We’re talking 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons at Pitt and one year at Louisiana Tech. And get this: during his final college year in 2023, a wild 42% of his targets were 20 or more yards downfield! He snagged 10 deep balls for 395 yards and five touchdowns in that same year. That kind of big-play potential is exactly what makes this practice squad signing so interesting. You don’t just find guys who can consistently stretch the field like that. Means joins Justin Watson and Jacob De Jesus to form the Chiefs’ practice squad receiver trio. Just a couple weeks ago, Andrew Armstrong got the call-up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, so the path is there.

Could Means be the next guy to get that opportunity? With that deep-threat ability simmering beneath the surface, it’s definitely something to watch. The Chiefs are always looking for playmakers, and if Bub Means can tap back into that college form, he might just surprise some people.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.