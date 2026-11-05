The Marlins Want ‘A Lot' For Otto Lopez, Even After His Incredible 5.9 fWAR Season

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly on the hunt for an offensive upgrade at second base, and it looks like the Miami Marlins just opened the trade floodgates. While options like Tommy Edman, prospect Alex Freeland, and Hyeseong Kim are out there, the Marlins have two infielders who are apparently on the trade block, and one of them just had a truly eye-popping 2026.

Xavier Edwards: Speed and Walks, But a Defensive Dip

First up, we’ve got Xavier Edwards, a versatile defender who can lock down second base or shortstop. His defense actually took a step back in 2026, after being above average, which is a bit of a bummer. But don’t sleep on this guy, because his bat has some real pop… well, not power pop, but *contact* pop. He’s a walking specialist, rocking an 11.4% walk rate and keeping the strikeouts low at 13.9%. He puts the ball in play, which is huge, even if he’s not hitting it hard. What truly makes Edwards intriguing for a team like the Dodgers is his speed. The dude is an elite base-runner, swiping at least 21 bases in each of the last three years. Combine that with a .360 OBP, and his wheels are a serious weapon on the bags. The Dodgers need that kind of quickness.

Otto Lopez: The 5.9 fWAR Monster Who Could Cost ‘A Lot’

Now, let’s talk about Otto Lopez. This is probably the player who’s going to command a bigger haul, especially after the season he just put together. We’re talking a 5.9 fWAR in 2026, which is absolutely insane. He put up an above-average hitting season, slashing .305/.349/.437. He only cranked out 11 homers, sure, but he drove in 94 runs, swiped a ridiculous 34 bases, and piled up 71 RBI. This was, by a mile, his best offensive year after struggling to find his rhythm before. Lopez is a pure contact specialist, a master at getting the ball in play, even if it means a lower 5.8% walk rate. But wait, there’s more: he plays elite defense. We’re talking three straight years as one of the league’s absolute best infielders, slotting in seamlessly at either second base or shortstop at a high level. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says both Lopez and Edwards could be traded for “a lot.” Both guys also have three years of arbitration control, keeping them under team control until 2030, which is massive. The Marlins aren’t in an urgent need to move them, but it’s an opportunity for teams like the Dodgers to jump on.

So, who should the Dodgers target? The smart money seems to be on Edwards. He’d likely cost less in a trade and has a more consistent track record. Lopez, despite his incredible 2026, only has that one monster year of offensive production. For the kind of prospect package the Marlins are reportedly asking for, teams might want another season of similar performance to justify pulling the trigger. It’s a high-stakes play for any team looking to upgrade their infield this offseason.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.