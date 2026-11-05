Saquon Barkley's Back, But Six Eagles Are Still Out and the Losing Streak Is Getting Worse

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Saquon Barkley was back on the field for limited practice Thursday, a small victory for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are desperately trying to stabilize their lineup before Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Barkley had missed Wednesday’s practice dealing with hamstring and back injuries, so seeing him out there is definitely an encouraging sign for a team that desperately needs it. His full availability for Sunday is still up in the air, depending on how he progresses through the rest of the week, but you gotta be at least a little hyped he’s back.

The Injury List Is Still a Monster for a 2-6 Team

Here’s the gut punch: while Barkley was a limited participant, six other Eagles players did not participate in practice at all on Thursday. This squad is sitting at a brutal 2-6, riding a six-game losing streak, so every healthy body matters. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith remained sidelined with a hamstring injury for the second straight practice. This is a huge concern for their receiving corps. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks also missed another session with an ankle injury, putting a real spotlight on Philadelphia’s receiving depth, or lack thereof right now.

The list of those who missed practice completely doesn’t stop there. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell is dealing with hamstring and quad issues, defensive back Michael Carter II is out with an abdomen injury, Britain Covey has a knee problem, and cornerback Jonathan Jones is nursing a hamstring. That’s a lot of key guys not practicing when you are trying to turn things around before a Week 10 bye. The Eagles are prepping to start Joe Milton at quarterback, so they really need their rushing attack to step up and take pressure off the new guy. Having Barkley, even limited, helps, but how much can he do if everyone else is dropping like flies?

McKee’s Rib Injury Raises QB Questions, But Some Good News Emerges

Quarterback Tanner McKee was another limited participant Thursday, showing a rib injury after being a full participant Wednesday with a chest injury. That change in designation is definitely something to keep an eye on, especially with the quarterback depth chart being shuffled around. Kicker Jake Elliott (right ankle), outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and Jalyx Hunt (knee and ankle) were also limited alongside Barkley.

It wasn’t all bad news, though. The Eagles did get some better reports from a handful of players who fully participated. Linebacker Zack Baun (shoulder), offensive tackle Markel Bell (finger), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (thumb), guard Landon Dickerson (hip), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), tackle Jordan Mailata (elbow), defensive back Kenny Moore II (glute), and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (neck) were all full participants. Getting these guys back in full capacity is a much-needed morale boost and could help stabilize a lineup that’s been anything but stable lately.

The Eagles are going to hold their final practice of the week Friday before they drop the official game-status designations for Sunday’s showdown against the Giants. You know they need to get healthy, and they need to break this six-game skid. Big weekend ahead for this struggling squad.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.