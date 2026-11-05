Brady Christensen Has Been Out Since Day One, And His Week 9 Return Is About To Juice The Panthers' O-Line

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Get ready, because the Carolina Panthers might just be getting a huge boost for their offensive trench this Sunday. Offensive lineman Brady Christensen told reporters on Thursday that he is officially ready to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. This is massive news for a guy who has been sidelined since the absolute start of the campaign, nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him off the field.

The Hog Molly Is Back In Action

Christensen, a sixth-year “hog molly” as they call ’em, has been a ghost on the field since the season kicked off, all thanks to that pesky hamstring. But folks, he’s been putting in the work. He got designated to return to practice on Tuesday, and get this: he’s been a full participant in both practice sessions this week! That’s exactly what you want to see. The only remaining hurdle is the team activating him to the 53-man roster, but after two full practices, you gotta feel good about his chances to suit up.

What This Means For Week 9 And The Rest Of The Lineup

Bringing Christensen back injects some much-needed strength and experience right into the heart of that offensive line, just in time for a showdown with the Broncos. But he’s not the only name popping up on the injury report that folks are watching:

OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring): Was DNP both Wednesday and Thursday.

CB Will Lee III (hamstring): Also DNP on both Wednesday and Thursday.

G Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle): Went from Limited on Wednesday to Full on Thursday, that’s progress!

G Corey Bullock (quadriceps): Same story as Simpkins, Limited Wednesday, Full Thursday.

G Damien Lewis (knee): DNP on both Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a tough one.

ILB Bobby Okereke (foot): DNP on Wednesday and Thursday.

DT Bobby Brown III (hand): Full participant on both days. Good to go.

QB Bryce Young (ankle): Full participant on both days.

OLB Trevis Gipson (non-injury related): DNP on both days.

The return of Christensen could be a game-changer for the Panthers’ offense this Sunday. Keep your eyes peeled to see if he’s officially activated and how much of an impact this “hog molly” can make when he finally steps back onto that field against Denver. This is the kind of mid-season reinforcement that can really shift things!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.