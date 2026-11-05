Ravens Down To Third-String QB, And One Expert Says This Is Exactly Why They'll Cover 10 Points Against The Jaguars

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The Baltimore Ravens are rolling into Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars with their third-string quarterback, Joe Fagnano, under center. This isn’t just a tough break, it’s completely reset the landscape for Week 9, pushing the betting line so high that SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is actually backing the Ravens to cover as 10-point underdogs. Talk about a curveball!

A Rough Start Under Center

It’s been a wild ride for the Ravens’ quarterback room. They went from having one of the best starters and a super reliable backup to now having to turn to Fagnano. That kind of instability under center usually spells trouble, and it’s certainly made waves, pushing the spread for this Thursday night matchup sky-high. But that massive shift in the line is exactly what caught Hochman’s eye, making his Ravens (+10) pick one of the most interesting bets for Week 9.

Why the Experts Are Eyeing the Upset (and the Over)

Hochman isn’t pulling that Ravens (+10) pick out of thin air. He’s looking at the Jaguars’ run defense, which is dead last in Run-Stop-Win Rate. Plus, Jacksonville’s nose tackle Davon Hamilton is out, and starting edge rusher Travon Walker is playing through an injury. With Fagnano in, Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is expected to simplify things, leaning into a heavy-personnel game plan focused squarely on Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and quick screens to Zay Flowers. It’s a smart strategy to protect a new QB and exploit a weak run defense.

And that’s not all the SportsLine crew is seeing. The Projection Model, which has been crushing it with a 60-51 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to 2024 (and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since it started), is backing the Over on a low 39.5 total points. Larry Hartstein is also in on the action, locking in a player prop on Derrick Henry to go Over 16.5 total carries. Combine all three of those picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay at DraftKings, and you’re looking at a sweet +360 payout. That’s a serious potential return if these expert insights hit!

This Week 9 Thursday Night Football game between the Ravens and Jaguars is shaping up to be a wild one, with major implications for both teams as they navigate the regular season. For fans looking to get in on the action, DraftKings is offering new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager on the game. It’s a prime chance to see if these bold predictions pay off as the Ravens try to defy the odds with their third-string QB.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.