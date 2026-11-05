Saquon Barkley Is Limited Again, And The Eagles' Star Power Is Bleeding Out

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Eagles running back Saquon Barkley got back to limited work on Thursday, but it’s hard to ignore the worrying trend for the team’s superstar. After missing Wednesday’s practice completely due to nagging hamstring and back injuries, this limited return is just the latest red flag. You can almost hear the collective sigh of concern across the league.

Barkley’s Snap Count Is Plummeting, And It’s A Problem

Listen, when your top guy misses practice and then is only “limited,” you know it’s not good. Barkley practiced just once last week, getting limited reps on Friday before gutting it out for 22 snaps on Sunday against the Commanders. The week before that? A mere 10 snaps against the Cowboys. That’s a significant drop-off, and it shows just how much these injuries are impacting his availability and workload. We’re talking about a guy who should be touching the ball constantly, and he’s barely getting on the field for a full series. How are you supposed to build momentum when your centerpiece is hobbled and barely seeing the field?

The Injury Bug Is Hitting Hard Everywhere Else Too

And it’s not just Barkley. The Eagles’ injury report is looking like a full-blown emergency room log. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were out of practice *again*. They’re looking at missing their third straight game, which is a massive blow to the offense. On Wednesday alone, Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), Michael Carter (abdomen), Britain Covey (knee), and Jonathan Jones (hamstring) all sat out. That’s a lot of critical pieces on the sidelines.

Even some of the “limited” guys are crucial. Kicker Jake Elliott (right ankle), outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle), and outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) were all only partial participants. While Zack Baun (shoulder), Markel Bell (finger), Jordan Davis (thumb), Landon Dickerson (hip), Dallas Goedert (knee), Tanner McKee (chest), Kenny Moore (glute), and Moro Ojomo (neck) were full participants, the sheer volume of injured starters and key contributors is tough to swallow. This team needs to get healthy fast, or it’s going to be a long season trying to patchwork things together.

This team needs to figure out how to keep their stars on the field. The upcoming games are going to be a real test of their depth and resilience, especially with so many impact players sidelined or clearly not at 100 percent. Keep an eye on that injury report, because right now, it’s telling a story of a team battling more than just opponents.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.