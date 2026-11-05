Tiger Woods Wants to ‘Add to His Tally' at 50, And the Champions Tour Is Ready

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Tiger Woods, who just hit the big 5-0, seems to be gearing up for a serious run on the PGA Tour Champions. While we’re all still waiting on a formal announcement, it sounds like the golf legend is making real progress toward getting back on the green with the senior circuit.

The Buzz Among the Pros

The talk around the PGA Tour Champions isn’t just whispers; it’s coming straight from guys who know. Two-time Charles Schwab Cup champ Steven Alker dropped some serious intel, telling Golfweek’s Todd Kelly that Woods has been having “talk” with other players on the tour about joining up. Alker put it bluntly: “He seriously wants to come out, there’s inside talking.” Apparently, Woods is eyeing the big events especially, like the invitationals, Stricker’s event, and the Furyk event. He’s got buddies who are really pushing him to play in their tournaments. Plus, you’ve got the USGA and the U.S. Senior Open on his radar. Alker summed up Woods’ ambition perfectly, saying, “He wants to add to his tally, you know?” For Alker, it’s pretty clear: “I seriously think he’ll come out if he gets fit and in the right mind.”

What We Know So Far

Even with all this “inside talking,” there’s still no official timeline for Woods’ return to either the PGA Tour or the Champions Tour. But that doesn’t mean he’s completely out of action. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports that Woods is “expected” to play for the Jupiter Links Golf Club in the December 27 opener for TGL’s third season. That’s a huge deal, especially since he only played in one GL match last season, thanks to back surgery. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen him on the PGA Tour, too; his last appearance there was all the way back in 2024.

So, while we don’t have a date circled on the calendar yet, the message is clear: Tiger Woods, even at 50, isn’t done competing. Get ready for some potential fireworks if he hits the Champions Tour and tries to add to that already insane tally.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.