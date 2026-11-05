The 8 Words Joe Brady Said That Tell You Everything About the C.J. Gardner-Johnson Cut

Buffalo Bills logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Remember when the NFL dropped that suspension on C.J. Gardner-Johnson for spitting on an opponent? Buffalo coach Joe Brady stood firm, publicly saying the team *wasn’t* cutting him. Fast forward to after the game Gardner-Johnson missed while suspended, and poof: he’s gone. Cut.

The Flip-Flop Explained

So what changed? Brady met with reporters Thursday, finally shedding some light on the sudden reversal. He said, plain and simple, “It was the best interests of the football team.” Gotta love that directness, right? He elaborated, saying there was “a lot to evaluate” and that the team got together and decided it was “the best thing to do for the Buffalo Bills.”

Brady didn’t hide his personal feelings, though. He made it clear he has “so much love” for C.J., loved coaching him, and even “loved the edge, and his personality allowing him to be him.” That kind of emotion tells you this wasn’t an easy call, not by a long shot. But hey, it’s a business.

When One Door Closes…

Here’s the kicker: Brady admitted that Gardner-Johnson’s absence, unfortunate as it was, “opened a door and an opportunity for guys the other day.” And watching how those “guys kind of played” during that missed game? That was a “part of evaluation” too, combined with “a lot of the roster moves.” It wasn’t a snap decision right after the game either; Brady said, “this wasn’t , we didn’t come out of the game post Vegas and say, ‘This is what we were going to do.'” It was a calculated move, weighing options and seeing who stepped up.

Ultimately, this is a clear message from the Bills’ coaching staff: individual talent, no matter how much they “love the edge,” has to align with the “best interests of the football team.” They made a tough call, evaluated their roster depth, and moved on. Now, the question is how the new guys continue to fill that void moving forward.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.