The 6-1 Vikings Made a QB Move That Shows Exactly How They Got Here

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Carson Wentz is back under center for the Minnesota Vikings in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray is sidelined, reportedly with a hamstring injury, leaving plenty of buzz about a “soft benching,” though I’m taking the team at their word here. Honestly, though, I’m wondering if the Vikings might actually be better off with Wentz this week.

Wentz’s “Rescue” Act

Wentz already helped the Vikings snag their first two wins of the season. Look, nobody is confusing those performances with the magic Carson Wentz spun back in 2017. That 9-3 victory over Chicago was about as exciting as watching paint dry, for real. But you know what? He avoided the catastrophic mistake. He let the defense do the heavy lifting, and the Vikings walked away with Ws. At this stage in his career, Wentz isn’t the future, that’s clear.

Not The Answer

The real rub here is that Murray hasn’t exactly looked like the answer either. Through seven games, the offense has stayed the weakest part of a team that’s somehow sitting pretty at 6-1. How did they pull that off? Pure grit from their defense, lights-out special teams play, and a knack for forcing turnovers. We’re talking about the best defense in football, folks, and that’s not an exaggeration. That unit has been carrying the load, big time.

I picked the Vikings to win last week because of that defense, period. But heading into this Buffalo game, I’d probably pick them to lose, honestly, no matter who was under center. It shows you the tightrope this 6-1 team is walking, and how much they need their defense to keep bailing them out against any tough opponent.

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Originally reported by Daily Norseman.