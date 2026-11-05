Raiders Activate TE Carter Runyon, Waive Him Just a Day Later, and Nobody Can Figure Out Their Plan

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The Raiders just pulled off a roster move that’s going to make your head spin. Literally just yesterday, they activated tight end Carter Runyon from injured reserve, and as a corresponding move, they waived wide receiver Cody White. But if you thought that was the end of it, you were dead wrong.

The Roster Okeedoke That Has Everyone Talking

Fast forward to Thursday, and guess who’s back at practice? Cody White. Not only was he back, but he was also back on the active roster. So what gives? The guy they just waived to make room for Runyon is back on the squad, and the reason White got cut, Carter Runyon himself, was then waived. Talk about an “okeedoke.” This quick flip-flop is definitely a head-scratcher, leaving everyone wondering what exactly the plan is in Vegas.

The Only Explanation That Makes Any Sense

There is one possible explanation for this whole chaotic sequence, and honestly, it’s kinda slick if it works out. It seems like the Raiders wanted both Runyon and White available to them right now. Here’s the deal: with Runyon on IR, they had only two choices, activate him or place him on IR for the rest of the season. If they had just waived Runyon with an injury settlement, he’d have to sit out for at least three more weeks before he could even think about rejoining the team or signing with someone else. This way, they get Cody White back on the active roster. And for Runyon, if he clears waivers, they can immediately stash him on the practice squad, making him available to them right away too. It’s the only move that adds up, a high-stakes chess game to keep their options open.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.