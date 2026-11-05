Mike McDaniel's Move To The Booth After An 0-7 Start: Why Chargers Fans Are Losing It

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The Los Angeles Chargers are staring down an absolutely brutal 0-7 record, the NFL’s worst, and now offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is heading upstairs to the coaches’ box for play-calling. This isn’t just a minor tweak, folks, this is a desperate move from a team that can’t buy a win.

OC Change-Up After A Winless Nightmare

McDaniel himself told reporters on Thursday that he has talked with head coach John Harbaugh about making this drastic change. It’s happening ahead of their Sunday matchup against the visiting Houston Texans. Can you imagine the pressure? “I won’t be in the same spot… I’m being very open-minded with all things,” McDaniel said, and honestly, what else can he say when the offense is struggling this bad? Head coach John Harbaugh even confirmed McDaniel will keep calling plays, but the location shift itself speaks volumes. It’s a clear signal that something has to change, and fast.

The Bottom Has Fallen Out

This move comes right after the Chargers continued their winless season with a soul-crushing 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. A 24-9 beatdown, when you’re already 0-6? That’s the kind of performance that forces tough conversations and even tougher decisions. It’s not just that they’re losing, it’s *how* they’re losing: the offense just isn’t getting it done. You gotta wonder if this booth move will actually make a difference or if it’s too late to salvage anything from this nightmare start.

This Sunday, they’re at home against the Houston Texans. If this move doesn’t spark something, anything, then what’s left for the Chargers this season? It’s do or die trying to snap this humiliating 0-7 skid.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.