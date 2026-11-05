Malik Nabers Is A New Name On The Injury Report, And The Giants' Main Target Is Suddenly In Doubt

Malik Nabers, the New York Giants’ star wide receiver, was a no-show at practice Thursday, Nov. 5, sidelined with a knee injury. This isn’t just a bump in the road, folks, because the dude is a new addition to the injury report entirely. It caught everyone off guard, and now we gotta pay attention.

What This Means For Game Day

So, here’s the deal: Nabers is the main target in the Giants’ passing game, no question. If he’s not out there, that’s a massive hole for their offense to fill. Good news, though: he’s already indicated that he expects to be available for the upcoming game. That’s a huge sigh of relief for Giants fans, but an injury report addition, especially for a key player, always keeps you on edge until kickoff.

Fantasy Players, Keep Those Tabs Open

For all you fantasy managers out there, this is a red alert. Nabers is a solid No. 2 receiver in fantasy leagues, a reliable point-scorer. His status going from practicing fine to a DNP with a knee injury is a total curveball. You absolutely need to keep an eye on this situation right up until the last possible minute. Does he actually suit up? Is he limited? These are the questions that can make or break your weekend matchup.

We’ll be watching closely to see how this situation develops. If Nabers isn’t 100%, the Giants’ offense definitely takes a hit. Keep those notifications on, because this is one situation we’re all tracking heading into the weekend.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.