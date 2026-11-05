‘It's Not a Plane You're Gonna Miss': Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov Unveil a Panthers Jet, Showing South Florida Is All In

Florida Panthers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov officially put their signatures on the Florida Panthers’ brand new, JetBlue-themed plane Thursday, christening “Go Cats Go” before it even took to the skies. The unveiling ceremony at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport marked a massive step for the franchise, showcasing their first Panthers-themed aircraft livery.

“Go Cats Go”: Taking Over the Skies

This isn’t just any plane, folks, it is “Go Cats Go,” a jet named to honor the two-time Stanley Cup champions. Talk about making a statement! Marchand himself could barely hide his excitement, telling the press, “It’s not a plane that you’re gonna miss. It stands out.” He went on to rave about the design, adding, “They did an incredible job with it. During the press conference, Barky and I were talking about the back of the plane and how the Panther logo up there is incredible. Yeah, it’s really special to have something like this.” It’s clear the team is fired up, and honestly, who wouldn’t be?

More Than Just a Plane

This new plane isn’t just about cool aesthetics; it’s a testament to hockey’s growing popularity in South Florida. Barkov echoed Marchand’s sentiments, highlighting the bigger picture for the sport. “It’s a great thing to see, for sure,” Barkov stated, “Like you see [our logo] more and more. When you think that you can’t see it more, then they come up with a plane. It’s been great. Every single day here since I joined the organization, I feel like we’ve been taking steps forward. I’m just looking forward to many more things to come.” That’s the kind of passion you love to see, a clear signal that the Panthers are not just building a team, but a dedicated fanbase that’s ready to fly with them, literally.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.