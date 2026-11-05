Will Stein Told Everyone Kentucky Would Win "Because of Me," And Now They're No. 6

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Kentucky is 7-1 and ranked No. 6 by the College Football Playoff committee, a stunning early season run orchestrated by first-year head coach Will Stein, and they are heading into a Saturday game at Tennessee.

The “Power K” and Pure Confidence

Stein, a mere 36 years old, is coaching like he’s been doing it for decades. He even dug into the archives, bringing back the old “Power K” logo that Kentucky sported from the mid-1970s through the mid-90s. Now, that era wasn’t exactly a dynasty for the Wildcats. In fact, for most of those years, Kentucky lost way more than they won, with the exception of a 10-1 season in 1977 that barely got any recognition because of probation. So why bring it back? Stein told Yahoo Sports it was the first logo he wore as a kid and the same one his dad, Matt, a former defensive end, wore. “It’s not symbolic of the glory days, per se, but there were some really good times in this. You make the most out of what you have and create your own history,” Stein said. But that’s not even the wildest part. Remember SEC media days? Stein strolled up to the podium and, with zero arrogance, just matter-of-factly declared Kentucky was gonna win big “because of me, to be honest.” Talk about dropping a bomb!

A Mind That Just Hits Different

That “because of me” moment was just the start. Later, on the road in Columbia, South Carolina, Stein decided in the first overtime that the game was ending right then, on one play. And guess what? It did. He pulled the exact same move the very next week in the same situation to beat LSU. This dude’s brain just works differently. What’s even crazier is how unimpressed he seems by all of it. It’s like he just expects these big things to happen. Stein, whose career shot up from Lake Travis High School to Oregon’s offensive coordinator to the SEC in seven short years, chalks it up to a combo of nature and nurture. “I’ve probably been born inherently more confident in myself. I don’t know why, I really don’t, but I’ve always been around extremely strong and tough coaches and family members that were confident people themselves,” he explained. “If you are surrounded by the right people as a young person, you don’t have that option. You’re really dealt that hand.”

Creating New History for the “Basketball School”

Kentucky has been a “basketball school” for decades, getting graded on a curve for pretty much Stein’s entire life. Short bursts of success under coaches like Fran Curci in the 1970s, Hal Mumme in the 1990s, and more recently Mark Stoops, who hit 10 wins in 2018 and 2021, were celebrated like championship seasons. For a program that Stein rooted for as a kid, then walked on as a quarterback at Louisville, he’s now authoring a story that could seriously shake things up.

Can Stein keep this incredible, almost audacious, run going against Tennessee this Saturday? The whole college football world is watching to see if this pure confidence, this belief that success is simply “supposed to happen,” can truly push Kentucky into a long-shot playoff bid.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.