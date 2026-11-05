Joey Porter Jr. Is Back to Limited: His Snap Counts Are Getting Hard to Ignore

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Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was downgraded to a limited participant in the Cowboys’ Thursday practice. This stings, especially after he was a full participant on Wednesday. Porter Jr. has been battling an ankle injury since Week 6, and this latest update doesn’t look great for a team needing him on the field.

Porter Jr.’s Limited Field Time is a Real Problem

This isn’t just about practice reps either. Since that Week 6 ankle injury, Porter Jr. has been on the field for less than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in two of the three games he’s actually suited up for. Think about it: he only saw 36 snaps against the Packers in Week 6, then 51 against the Eagles in Week 7, and back down to just 36 against the Cardinals in Week 8. That’s a huge chunk of time he’s not on the field when the defense needs him to make a difference. His availability is becoming a critical watch, and a step back to limited participation after a full practice just amplifies the concern.

The Full Injury Report From Dallas

And Porter Jr. isn’t the only concern for Dallas. The injury report is getting crowded:

* Linebacker **DeMarvion Overshown** is a new name on the report, limited with back and hamstring issues. That’s never what you want to see.

* On the flip side, there are some guys coming back to limited work after missing Wednesday’s practice. Defensive back **Caleb Downs** (concussion/ankle) and safety **P.J. Locke III** (concussion) both returned to the field, which is a step in the right direction.

* Then we have the upgrades. Offensive tackle **Broderick Jones** (personal) and outside linebacker **Von Miller** (rest) were both full participants after sitting out Wednesday. Linebacker **Dee Winters** (calf) went from limited to full. Good to see some positive movement there.

* But the bad news doesn’t stop. Several key players didn’t practice for a second straight day: tight end **Jake Ferguson** (ankle), outside linebacker **Malachi Lawrence** (ankle), and wide receiver **KaVontae Turpin** (ribs). Plus, wide receiver **George Pickens** (hamstring), tight end **Luke Schoonmaker** (groin), and left guard **Tyler Smith** (ankle) all remained limited.

It’s a tough day on the injury front for the Cowboys, with their secondary depth taking a hit and other key offensive and defensive pieces still sidelined or limited. Keeping these guys healthy is going to be crucial moving forward.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.