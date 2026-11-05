Dion Dawkins Is Out and That's Just The Start of The Bills' Week 9 Nightmare

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The Bills are facing a brutal start to Week 9, dropping a monster injury report ahead of their Monday night clash against the Vikings. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, a pillar of their line, was a no-go for practice on Thursday. That’s a huge blow right off the bat, and he’s not alone in sitting out.

Bills’ Key Players Missing From Practice

When a starting offensive tackle doesn’t practice, you know things are serious. Dawkins, battling a rib injury, completely sat out. But he wasn’t the only one. Defensive lineman Greg Gaines also didn’t participate, dealing with a calf issue. Running back Ty Johnson was out sick with an illness, and receiver Joshua Palmer missed practice due to a hamstring injury. On top of that, offensive lineman Alec Anderson didn’t practice because of an ankle problem. Losing that many guys, especially on the offensive line, before even getting to the weekend is a major concern.

Star Power Limited, Returning From IR

It doesn’t get much better looking at the limited participation list. Receiver DJ Moore, a crucial target, was limited with a shoulder injury. Fellow receiver Keon Coleman also had a shoulder issue and was limited. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, another big part of their passing game, was limited because of a chest injury. Even on the line, offensive tackle Spencer Brown was limited with a back problem. The good news? Defensive back Jordan Hancock, returning from injured reserve, was limited too with a hamstring injury, which at least means he’s getting back on the field. Still, seeing this many key players not at full strength is worrying.

Some Good News, But Not Enough to Offset the Bad

It’s not all doom and gloom on the report, but the positive news doesn’t outweigh the depth of the issues. Cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), linebacker Joe Andreessen (knee), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb), defensive lineman Ed Oliver (knee), outside linebacker TJ Parker (knee), guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams (back/elbow), defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (shoulder), and receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) were all full participants. Shavers is also making his way back from the physically unable to perform list, which is a step in the right direction. But when you look at the guys sitting out completely and the stars who are limited, the Bills have a lot to figure out before they face the Vikings on Monday night. This Week 9 game is looking like a real uphill battle if these guys aren’t ready to go.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.