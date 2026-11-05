Nate Ryan's Final Sign-Off, Casey Viera's Big Comeback: KENS 5 Sports Is Getting a Changing of the Guard

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KENS 5 sports viewers are about to see a changing of the guard, as anchor Nate Ryan announced his departure just days after former KENS 5 anchor Casey Viera revealed he’s returning to the local CBS affiliate. It’s a true shake-up for how San Antonio gets its sports news, with one familiar face saying goodbye and another making a highly anticipated return to the lineup.

Nate Ryan’s Emotional Goodbye After Four Plus Years

Nate Ryan, who’s been a staple on KENS 5 since joining in 2022, is stepping away after more than four years leading the station’s sports department. He announced his exit Wednesday, with his final newscast airing Thursday, November 5. You can tell this wasn’t an easy decision, because Ryan took to Instagram to share his feelings, calling his time at the helm “one of the honors of my life.” He even added, “Hopefully they were as much fun for you, as they were for me…..Every. Single. Night.” That hits different, right? Ryan, who’s originally from Chicago, really connected with San Antonio fans, diving into Spurs coverage and all the local sports action. He made it clear in his farewell message, saying, “For as much as I’ve worked for the station, I work for the people of San Antonio.” He pointed to the city’s competitive spirit, from the Spurs all the way down to youth sports, as what truly sets it apart. While we don’t know where he’s headed next, his impact on KENS 5 has been undeniable.

Casey Viera’s Unexpected Return Just Days Apart

Now, here’s where it gets wild: Ryan’s departure comes just after we found out that Casey Viera, who used to be a KENS 5 sports anchor, is coming back to the station! Viera had only left the station back in May 2025. He was also a familiar face, having joined KENS 5 in January 2022 and holding down the 6 and 10 p.m. sportscasts. He’s clearly hyped to be back, writing on Instagram on October 29, “Thrilled to be back to make more memories in such an exciting time in San Antonio with a place that’s given me some of the best times of my career.” During his time away, Viera stayed close to local sports, doing play-by-play commentary for St. Mary’s University and Our Lady of the Lake University athletics. So, he wasn’t exactly out of the game!

This isn’t just a simple swap, it’s a huge moment for KENS 5 sports. With Nate Ryan’s farewell broadcast tonight and Casey Viera’s return right around the corner, San Antonio sports fans are about to experience a brand new era for their local sports coverage. What kind of energy is Viera going to bring back to those 6 and 10 p.m. shows? We’re about to find out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.