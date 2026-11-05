Tracy McGrady Dropped a Bomb: Tim Duncan's GOAT Status Is All ‘Circumstance'?

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Tracy McGrady just stirred up the entire NBA world, openly questioning Tim Duncan’s greatest power forward of all time status on his podcast. The Hall of Famer threw down a gauntlet, arguing that Kevin Garnett deserves just as much consideration, and might even be the better player. Yeah, you read that right. The Big Fundamental is catching some serious heat, and Spurs fans are probably losing their minds right now.

T-Mac’s Fiery Take: KG Was “Incredible”

McGrady wasn’t holding back on “Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady” podcast, flat-out stating, “I cannot definitively say there are five power forwards in history better than KG, dog. I can’t say it.” That’s a bold claim when you’re talking about a guy with Duncan’s trophy case. But T-Mac went further, suggesting Duncan’s legendary championship success had a lot to do with just being in the right spot at the right time. “Tim Duncan, to me, is the greatest power forward by circumstance, right?” McGrady said. “He got five chips, played in a great system. San Antonio, we know all that.” Five championships, 19 seasons, one of the greatest dynasties ever, and McGrady is saying it was “just a fortunate series of circumstances”? Wild.

Garnett’s Versatility vs. Duncan’s Rings

McGrady was far from done “cooking.” The seven-time NBA All-Star doubled down on Garnett’s individual brilliance, highlighting his versatility, ball-handling, and shooting abilities as differentiators that set him apart from traditional power forwards, even icons like Duncan and Charles Barkley. “Do you know what this man used to do on the basketball court that Tim Duncan can’t do? Charles Barkley can’t do,” McGrady proclaimed. Vince Carter, also on the podcast, backed up the “Big Ticket,” crediting Garnett’s nearly 7-foot frame and his ability to play small forward, along with his ball-handling and jump shooting, for helping redefine the position.

While Duncan spent his entire 19-year career perfecting that bank shot, anchoring San Antonio’s defense, and quietly racking up five championships, three NBA Finals MVP awards, and two regular-season MVP awards, Garnett brought explosive athleticism and a relentless all-around game. Garnett snagged an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, earned league MVP honors in 2004, and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. Both legends boast 15 All-Star selections, but Duncan edges him out with 15 NBA All-Defensive Team honors, the most in league history, compared to Garnett’s 12.

Where Does This Leave the GOAT Debate?

In today’s sports world, pitting two all-time greats against each other is basically a sport in itself. McGrady can argue Garnett’s talent all day, and he did, saying “I’m putting Ticket (Garnett) right there with the greatest power forwards, if not the best. That boy was incredible, dog.” However, it’s tough to argue against Duncan’s undeniable resume. For fans who’ve followed both Duncan and Garnett since their playing days, this debate is nothing new. But McGrady just added a whole new layer to it, focusing on individual ability versus team circumstance.

So, where do you stand? Is the “Big Ticket” truly underrated as the GOAT power forward, or do Duncan’s five rings speak for themselves, regardless of circumstance? This isn’t just a casual chat; it’s a legacy-defining discussion that’s not going anywhere soon.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.