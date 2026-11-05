Freshman QB Joel LaChapelle Seized The First-Place Greyhounds, And The Northeast-10 Better Be Ready

Freshman quarterback Joel LaChapelle just absolutely balled out in his first career start for Assumption, leading the Greyhounds to a dominant 38-10 victory over Post on October 31. This kid didn’t just play, he *delivered* for the first-place team in the Northeast-10 Conference, securing their sixth straight win.

From Third String to First Start: LaChapelle’s Sudden Rise

Nobody saw this coming a few weeks ago, but LaChapelle’s journey to starter has been a whirlwind. Earlier in the season, he was battling two other freshmen just for the No. 3 quarterback spot on the depth chart. But when second-string QB Josiah Patrick went down with a knee injury four weeks ago, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound LaChapelle stepped up. He took on more reps, moving into the backup role behind junior Dom Santiago. Head coach Andy McKenzie said LaChapelle “embraced that role, prepared and got better every day.” And boy, did it show.

Before his big starting debut against Post, LaChapelle had already shown flashes. Two weeks prior, he came off the bench against St. Anselm, completing 2 of 3 pass attempts for 12 yards and rushing for a touchdown. That was a sign of things to come. In his first start, LaChapelle was 12-19 for 191 yards and a touchdown through the air, plus he torched defenses for 44 yards and another score on the ground. Coach McKenzie admitted the first quarter was “a huge learning curve,” but then LaChapelle “just got better and better.” That’s the kind of grit you love to see!

Football in His Veins: The Pedigree is Real

This isn’t some random kid stepping up. Joel LaChapelle has football pulsing through him. At Northbridge High, he played for his grandfather, the legendary former Rams coach Ken LaChapelle. As a senior, Joel put up insane numbers: 2,162 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, plus 841 rushing yards and 21 TDs, leading the Rams to the Division 7 state semifinals. McKenzie made it clear, “Joel has football running through his veins. His pedigree was the starting point,” but it was his raw talent that sealed the deal. “When you watched him play, he showed a lot of athletic ability. He can run it and he can throw it, and we just had to teach him our style of play. He had the physical tools. It was fun watching him play,” McKenzie said after the Post game.

The coach’s decision to start LaChapelle against Post was obviously the right call, and he’s sticking with him. Joel LaChapelle will be under center for his second straight game for the Greyhounds on November 7 against Franklin Pierce at Brian Kelly ’83 Stadium. This kid is on fire, and the Northeast-10 better be ready for what’s next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.